Michael Katz said he thinks serving in the Navy influenced his father’s decision to attend law school. Although Katz achieved the rank of chief petty officer, he was brought up on charges three times as a result of shore-leave “festivities” at bars with other sailors. He defended himself each time and was found not guilty. Katz’s community officer later said to him: “If you don’t go to law school on the GI bill when you get out of the Navy, you’re out of your mind. You’re a natural."