Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) rallied Monday with Philadelphia hospital workers, residents, and some political supporters against the closure of Hahnemann University Hospital, seizing on the situation to tout a signature issue in his presidential campaign.
"We should not be talking about shutting down a major hospital and converting that property into hotels or condos,” Sanders told a crowd of approximately 1,500 people outside the hospital. “This is not a complicated issue. It is a question of getting our priorities right.”
The candidate was the draw for the third protest in a week outside Hahnemann, with demonstrators calling on local and federal officials to find a way to keep the hospital on North Broad Street, which serves many lower-income residents open. For his part, Sanders said he would introduce a bill in the Senate to reserve $20 billion in emergency funds to help states buy hospitals in financial distress.
Hahnemann’s emergency department, already closed to critical cases, remains open for less serious cases, but this week will start to send ER patients who need inpatient care to other facilities. A complete closure is expected in September at the hospital, whose creditors say it has been millions each month.
For Sanders, the closure presented an opportunity to localize his biggest issue in a state critical to Democrats in 2020. A campaign aide, Nina Turner, attended a rally last week in the city and Sanders also decried the hospital’s closure in an Inquirer opinion piece coauthored with Councilmember Helen Gym.
Sanders told the crowd Monday that the planned closure is "not just a Philadelphia issue, it is not a Vermont issue, it is a national issue.” If developers can turn the hospital into luxury condos, he said, it will send a message to “vultures on Wall Street” they can do the same thing.
He used the podium to argue that if every American had Medicare, for-profit hospital closures such as Hahnemann’s would be less frequent because there would be fewer coverage gaps between the rich and poor. Hospitals in low-income city neighborhoods and rural areas, would have more stable cash flow. Sanders has also stressed that with better coverage, patients would be healthier, driving down costly emergency room visits.
“This is not a question of economics, it’s a question of basic human morality,” he said, citing rising infant and maternal mortality rates. “How many people will in fact die if this hospital is shut down?
While not uniformly defined or explained, the concept of Medicare for All has been one of the dominant topics among Democrats running for president.
It’s also a key dividing point between former vice president Joe Biden and the other top polling candidates, who largely agree on other major policy categories. While Biden opposes the policy, several Democratic candidates, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Cory Booker and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, cosponsored Sanders’ 2017 Medicare for All bill and have endorsed the policy.
Hours before Sanders arrived in Philadelphia, Biden released a video explaining how he’d expand the Affordable Care Act, rather than abolish private insurance. In it, he took aim at candidates such as Sanders and Warren who favor a Medicare-for-all plan.
“I know how hard it is to get that passed," Biden says in the video of Obamacare. "I watched it. Starting over makes no sense to me at all. I knew the Republicans would do everything in their power to repeal Obamacare — they still are — but I’m surprised so many Democrats are running on getting rid of it.”
Biden has also been critical of other Democrats in the field, who he says haven’t been ‘straightforward’ about what Medicare for All means — in many cases, no private option.
In Pennsylvania on Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf and Mayor Jim Kenney said their administrations would put up $15 million to keep hospital services going with another provider if the federal government matches the commitment. Their joint release said Hahnemann’s corporate owners already owe the state and city $40 million.
“At this point, there is no means to provide public funding to bail out the current owners," the statement said. “We are fighting to maintain patient safety, save access to care and employment, protect St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, and mitigate the damage done by the current owner. This demands a long-term strategy and giving millions in taxpayer funds to Joel Freedman or his financiers is not a responsible one.”