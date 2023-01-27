Say She She, Stereo League, Suki Waterhouse (and more) head to Philly this week

This week’s concerts offering include two shows by a British model and actor on Friday, a choice of two accordion-powered bands on Saturday, and a pair of excellent club shows during the week with New Yorkers Say She She and London band Dry Cleaning.

1. Suki Waterhouse

Model, actor, and singer Suki Waterhouse is out on her “Coolest Place in the World” tour, touring behind the two 2022 releases she put out after signing to the storied SubPop label. Her debut album, I Can’t Let Go, and the six-song EP Milk Teeth establish the songwriter (and Robert Pattinson dater) as an artist of substance. Before playing Union Transfer on Friday night, she’s doing a Free at Noon at World Cafe Live earlier that day. Free, noon, 1/27, World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St., xpn.org, and $20-$130, 8 p.m., 1/27, Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St., utphilly.com

2. Stereo League / Ajay / Moustapha Noumbissi

This triple bill of Philly acts is topped by Stereo League, the quintet led by childhood buddies Alex Savoth and Dan King. Also playing is singer and multi-instrumentalist Ajay, who’s sung with local horn band Omar’s Hat, and Moustapha Noumbissi, the Philly-based songwriter who was born in Belgium to Cameroonian parents. $15, 8 p.m., 1/27 1201 N. Frankford Ave., johnnybrendas.com.

3. G. Love & Special Sauce

Philly blues and hip-hop harmonica-blowing singer-songwriter Garrett Dutton — a.k.a. G. Love — is touring with his backing band, Special Sauce, in support of their latest album, Philadelphia, Mississippi. This brings together blues players like Alvin “Youngblood” Hart and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, along with Philly musicians like Lady Alma and Chuck Treece. Local flavor will include 1996 song “I-76″ and the new “Love From Philly.” Donavon Frankenreiter and Nat Meyers are also on the bill. $37, 8 p.m. 1/27, Theater of Living Arts, 332 South St., tlaphilly.com

4. Simon Moullier & Nicole Glover

French vibraphonist Simon Moullier teams up with sax player Nicole Glover at Chris’ Jazz Cafe for four shows over the weekend. Moullier’s 2021 album of reinterpreted jazz standards, Countdown, earned him a nomination as best new jazz artist at the inaugural Jazz Music Awards in March. (He lost to Samara Joy.) His new album, Isla, is due in February. He’ll be joined by saxophonist Glover, who made her major label debut with 2021′s spirited Strange Lands. $80-$100 for dinner and the show, 1/27-28, Chris’ Jazz Cafe, 1421 Sansom St., chrisjazzcafe.com.

5. Nathan & the Zydeco Cha-Chas

There’s going to be a Grammy nominee at Widener Hall at the Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill. St. Martinville, La., native Nathan Williams and his band, the Zydeco Cha-Chas, are playing a show presented by Philadelphia Cajon/Zydeco organization Allons Danser. Accordionist Williams, who was tutored in the ways of zydeco by his uncle Harry Hypolite is up for best regional roots music album Grammy for last year’s Lucky Man. $10-$20, Dance lessons at 7:45 p.m., show at 8:30 p.m., 1/28, 8855 Germantown Ave.

6. Gregorio Uribe

Singer-accordionist and bandleader Gregorio Uribe calls his music “Cumbia Universal.” It’s built on the cumbia rhythms of his native Colombia, but the New York-based artist, a graduate of Boston’s Berklee School of Music, includes influences from throughout the Americas. This show, presented in conjunction with Afrotaino productions, will feature his trio. $20-$30, 7:30 p.m., 1/28, City Winery Philadelphia, 990 Filbert St., citywinery.com/philadelphia.

7. Say She She

In Chic’s 1978 hit “Le Freak,” Alfa Anderson sang “Le freak, c’est chic!” The Brooklyn six-piece band Say She She, which is fronted by singers Piya Malik, Nya Parker Gazelle, and Sabrina Cunningham, is a nod to that song. (Say She She derives from ‘C’est chi-chi.’) Prism, the band’s slinky 2022 debut album, is full of catchy, sweetly harmonized, disco-fied confections. One of last year’s underappreciated and overlooked gems. Kuf Knotz and Christine Elise open. $15, 8 p.m., 1/30, the Lounge at World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St., worldcafelive.com.

8. Dry Cleaning

The British quartet fronted by Florence Shaw is at the forefront of a new wave of bands whose musical approach hearkens to the post-punk era of the early 1980s, with vocalists speaking more than singing. On 2021′s New Long Legs and last year’s Stumpwork, Shaw has shown a flair for non sequiturs, cleverly telling tales in profound songs, like “Scratchcard Lanyard” and “No Decent Shoes for Rain.” They don’t make sense until they do. With Spirit of the Beehive and Nourished by Time. All ages. $25, 8 p.m., 2/1, Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden, utphilly.com.