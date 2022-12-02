Philly indie label Lame-O Records is celebrating 10 years in business with a three-show festival highlighted by songwriter Shannen Moser. And there’s country, soul, alt-rock, and a tribute to a great 1970s power-pop band on this week’s calendar.

1. Maxwell

Maxwell takes his time. The silky, sophisticated, and unhurried soul man who was into Kate Bush way before Stranger Things (he covered “This Woman’s Work” in 2022) has been working on an album trilogy since 2009. BLACKsummers’night came out that year, and blackSUMMERS’night followed in 2016. Last year Maxwell won a Soul Train Legend Award and released the tantalizing single “Off” from the final volume of the trilogy, which has yet to arrive. He is bringing his Night tour to the Met Philly on Friday with Leela James and Skeet Carter opening, for the WDAS-FM Holiday Jam.

$44-$199, 8 p.m., 12/2, 858 N. Broad St., themetphilly.com

2. Dinosaur Jr. & Guided by Voices

A double bill of trusty 1990s alt-rock bands. Top of the bill is Dinosaur Jr., who were in fine form on last year’s Sweep It Into Space, which was partly produced by Kurt Vile. The band, who might have been the loudest band to ever play the Newport Folk Festival at a gig I saw last summer, will be joined by super prolific Robert Pollard’s raucous Guided By Voices. Their 38 albums include two new ones this year, and La La Land, due in early 2023. Comedian Eugene Mirman will crack jokes.

$35-$37.50, 8 p.m., 12/2, Fillmore Philadelphia, fillmorephilly.com.

3. Lame-O Turns Ten

Philadelphia indie music label Lame-O Records is celebrating a decade in business with three all-ages shows spread over two venues at the First Unitarian Church.

Friday night’s bill downstairs in the church basement is topped by Shannen Moser, the Berks County-born South Philly songwriter who took a bold leap forward with their 2022 album The Sun Still Seems To Move. Three other noteworthy Philly-connected Lame-O acts are also on the bill: Golden Apples, Attia Taylor, and the Superweaks.

The fest continues downstairs Saturday afternoon with Dazy — the one-man band project of Richmond, Va., based James Goodson — plus Thin Lips, Hurry, and Big Nothing. On Saturday evening, there’s a third show upstairs, inside the sanctuary of the Frank Furness-designed church, with Slaughter Beach, Dog, the Philly rock band formed by Jake Ewald of Modern Baseball. That’s not it! Portland, Ore., power-popper Mo Troper, and Yours Are The Only Ears (the stage name of New York songwriter Susannah Cutler) also join the mix.

$50 for a three-show pass. $15, 8 p.m. 12/2 and 3 p.m.,12/3. $25, 12/3, 8 p.m., First Unitarian Church, 2125 Chestnut St., r5productions.com.

4. Morrissey

Will he or won’t he? The once brilliant former Smiths front man Morrissey has canceled some shows on his current tour and ended others abruptly, in some cases because it seemed like he was too cold on stage. In 2017, he canceled a show at the Fillmore in Philadelphia the afternoon of the scheduled performance. He’s alienated fans by aligning himself with pro-Brexit and right wing causes. With a new album due in January with guests that include Iggy Pop and Miley Cyrus, he’s scheduled to play the Met on Saturday.

$34-$149, 8 p.m., 12/3, 858 N. Broad St., themetphilly.com

5. Breland

Atlanta-based country rapper, singer, and producer Daniel Breland, who grew up in Burlington County in South Jersey and performs under his last name, first found a mainstream country audience with “My Truck” in 2019. He’s since collaborated with Mickey Guyton, Dierks Bentley, and Sam Hunt and released his full length debut Cross Country in September. He’s playing two shows at the Foundry at the Fillmore this weekend.

$10-$22, 8 p.m., 12/3-4, 29 E Allen St., fillmorephilly.com

6. Nikki Lane

South Carolina born alt-country singer Nikki Lane is an avatar of alt-country chic. The songwriter and bandleader who cowrote Lana Del Rey’s “Breaking Up Slowly” brings both a retro cool American aesthetic and emotional heft to Denin & Diamonds, her 2022 album coproduced by Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age. Drayton Farley opens.

$20-$45, 8 p.m.m, 12/3, Ardmore Music Hall, ardmoremusichall.com

7. The Kat & Dave Show

It’s a busy weekend at Parx Casino with a sold-out Babyface show Friday. This Saturday, American Idol vet and Broadway actress Katherine McPhee performs with her husband, David Foster, the multiple Grammy-winning producer and songwriter who has worked with everyone, from Chuck Berry to The Tubes, to Mary J. Blige, to Celine Dion.

$39-$89, 8 p.m., 12/3, Excite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd., Bensalem, parxcasino.com

8. Patterson Hood

When the Drive-By Truckers are off the road, the Alabama band’s two front men are often on tour on their own. Last month, Mike Cooley played a solo show at City Winery, and this Monday it’s Patterson Hood. The raspy voiced raconteur has released three solo efforts along with contributing to 14 DBT albums, the most recent of which is this year’s Welcome 2 Club XIII.

$30-$45, 8 p.m., 12/5, City Winery Philadelphia, 990 Filbert St., citywinery.com/philadelphia.

9. Don’t Lie To Me! Big Star’s #1 Record + Fan Favorites

Big Star represents the apotheosis of hurt, damaged, and gloriously exhilarating early 1970s power-pop. In a a celebration of the cult band whose reputation has only grown, several musicians will be performing the #1 Record album plus more. The band’s drummer, Jody Stephens, will be performing, along with Mike Mills of R.E.M., Pat Sansone of Wilco, and others.

$22-$25, 7:30 p.m., 12/6, Ardmore Music Hall, 23 East Lancaster Ave., ardmoremusichall.com

10. Alice Phoebe Lou

South African-born, Berlin-based songwriter Alice Phoebe Lou makes quietly captivating music that blends elements of folk and jazz with a touch of electronic textures. She’s touring behind her two David Parry-produced 2021 releases, Glow and Child’s Play.

$20, 8 p.m., 12/7. World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St., worlcafelive.com.

11. An Evening of Wilco Members Solo Projects

After Pat Sansone plays the Big Star tribute on Tuesday, he’ll stick around to be part of this four act bill which includes various members of Wilco, sans Jeff Tweedy. Sansone teams with bassist John Stirratt in The Autumn Defense, guitarist Nels Cline will play with bassist Chris Lightcap, and drummer and composer Glenn Kotche will play solo, as will Cline’s wife, musician Yuka Honda with her project Ecuadmix.

$28-$49, 7:30 p.m., 12/8, Ardmore Music Hall, 23 East Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, ardmoremusichall.com

12. Jimmy Eat World & Spoon

This somewhat unlikely pair are brought together for Alt-104.5 Friendsgiving, presented by rock radio station WDRE-FM. Pop-rock band Jimmy Eat World are still best known for their hit ”The Middle,” 21 years after its release. Spoon have maintained a level of excellence with their sharp-edged brand of minimalist rock in the same period, and sound as strong as ever on the new Lucifer on the Moon. Tickets benefit the Morris Animal Refuge and Mural Arts Philadelphia.

$60, 8 p.m., 12/8, Excite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd., Bensalem, parxcasino.com