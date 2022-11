Sara Villari, owner of Occasionette in Collingswood, NJ and elsewhere, a (2019 Philadelphia100 award winner. She's in her Collingswood store. Read more

There are certain stores that make shopping easy. Whether it’s the busy holiday season (when many of the area’s best gift stores will even wrap your purchase for you) or a time when you’re in need of a non-cookie-cutter gift for a loved one.

Find jewelry made by a local designer, candles hand-poured by a nearby candlemaker, shirts that show off your Philly pride, home items that are way more fun than their big-box store alternatives, handmade greeting cards, and more, all while supporting a local business when it truly needs it.

Help make this guide better See something missing? If you spot an error or omission in any of our guides, please let us know by emailing us at phillytips@inquirer.com

The Philly area is home to a lot of great gift shops, giving you plenty of places to go for cool items for your kids, parents, siblings, friends, neighbors, coworkers — or yourself (we won’t tell).

Here are the best gift stores to shop in the Philadelphia region.

Gift stores in Philadelphia

Art Star has both an outpost at the Bourse and an all-online store, allowing for easy shopping no matter where you are. The shop is known for its curated selection (and its curated craft bazaars). Expect a variety of unique goods made by artists and crafters known for their art prints, vases, totes, embroidery, greeting cards, candles, and more.

📍 111 S. Independence Mall E., 🌐 artstarphilly.myshopify.com, 📷 @artstarphilly, 🕑 Sun.-Tue., Thur.-Sat., 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Shop here for candles, cards, cookbooks, holiday decor items, cute bar cart items, decorative trays and plates, funny knickknacks, kids’ toys, and more. The shop has three locations, two inCollingswood, New Jersey and one in Philly’s East Passyunk neighborhood.

📍 Multiple locations,🌐 occasionette.com, 📷 @occasionette

At the intersection of spirituality, wellness and beauty, Ritual Shoppe may be the spot for your gifting. Go to this perfect-pink shop in Rittenhouse for handmade jewelry, astrology-themed items, crystals and gemstones, incense, face oils, cool art prints, and more.

📍 2003 Walnut St., 📞 267-606-6082, 📷 @ritualshoppe, 🌐 ritualshoppe.com, 🕑 Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dainty jewelry, Philly-themed coasters and prints, candles, fun drinkware, totes, and more are all available at 13th Street shop Open House, which is run by Marcie Turney and Valerie Safran whose 13th Street empire also includes Barbuzzo, Lolita, and Bud & Marilyn’s.

📍 107 S. 13th St., 📞 215-922-1415, 📷 @openhousephilly, 🌐 openhouseliving.com, 🕑 Mon.-Tue., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun. noon-6 p.m.

All of the items within this small storefront are one-of-a-kind and handmade by makers locally and throughout the country. Browse ceramics, bold jewelry, art prints, and a wide array of pop culture-themed greeting cards.

📍 1731 E. Passyunk Ave., 📞 267-455-0256, 🌐 facebook.com/nicethingshandmade, 📷 @nicethingsphila, 🕑 Mon.-Tues. 3:30-7:30 p.m., Wed.-Sat., noon-7 p.m.

Tony Trov and Johnny Zito are two friends from South Philly who started collaborating while attending Temple University, leading them to open South Fellini. The gift shop for people who get Philly in-the-know jokes. Find T-shirts, hats, tank tops, and more apparel and accessories that scream Philly thanks to designs centered around the word jawn and the Wawa logo, nods to moments in Philadelphia history, local sayings, and more.

📍 1507 E. Passyunk Ave., 📷 @southfellini, 🌐 southfellini.com, 🕑 Thurs.-Fri. Noon-5 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Shop handmade moon-themed fine jewelry from the shop’s eponymous line, or browse its highly curated selection of bath goods, home decor, clothing, and items for kids, all selected by shop owner Chelsea Pearce.

📍 742 S. Fourth St., 📞 215-469-1448, 🌐 moonandarrow.com, 📷 @shopmoonandarrow, 🕑 Mon.- Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Local PHL Market opened in the midst of the pandemic to help give local artists and crafters a space to sell their wares. On any given day, items made or designed by 40 Philly makers are available at the Society Hill storefront. Shop Philly-centric clothing and hats, dainty jewelry, felt flower bouquets, loose tea, coffee from area roasters, essential oils, and more.

📍 1135 Pine St., 📞 484-899-0760, 🌐 localphlmarket.com, 📷 @localphl, 🕑 Wed.- Fri. 1-6 p.m.; Sat.-Sun, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

At this Old City boutique, browse handmade items by Philadelphia makers, ranging from Phanatic enamel pins and Gritty zipper pouches to ornaments and cozy pillows. Most items throughout this shop are Philly-themed, making it ideal for anyone who loves this city like home.

📍 35 N. Third St., 📞 267-773-7316, 🌐 philadelphiaindependents.com, 📷 @philadelphia_independents, 🕑 Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Stylish swaddles, bibs, blankets, and sleep gowns are all among the wares at West Mt. Airy’s Buddha Babe, a go-to gift store if you’re shopping for babies and new parents.

📍 7101 Emlen St., 📞 215-315-8430, 🌐 buddhababe.us, 📷 @mybuddhababe, 🕑 Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. noon-5 p.m.

Head to this sports apparel company to shop retro jerseys, new release jerseys, fitted hats, hoodies, T-shirts, and more. You can browse its huge selection, which draws shoppers from around the world, and find something for anyone, whether they are a Philly sports fan or not.

📍 1306 Walnut St., 📞 267-273-7622, 🌐 mitchellandness.com, 📷 @mitchellandness, 🕑 Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Shop sustainable, local-artisan-made goods on the shelves at this Black and woman-owned Northern Liberties specialty store. Browse infused cocktail kits, etched whiskey glasses ideal for your bar cart, handcrafted soy candles, porcelain ramen bowls repurposed glassware, and more.

📍 929 N. Second St., 📞 412-504-4596, 🌐 trunc.net 📷 @truncartisans, 🕑 Wed.-Sat.., noon-6 p.m. Sun noon-5 p.m.

Handmade soaps are the main attraction at this Midtown Village store — there are plenty of boxes to choose from.Stop by to pick out some delicious-smelling soaps, shampoos, and bath bombs.

📍 117 S. 13th St., 📞 215-834-7226, 🌐 durossandlangel.com, 📷 @durossandlangel, 🕑 Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun.-Tues. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Note: From Dec. 10 to 23, the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There’s plenty of kitchen accessories, winter hats, printed tees, cool bar cart additions, jewelry, toys, books, and more to browse and buy at this Fairmount shop. Many items in Ali’s Wagon’s collection are Philly-centric, so you can expect to find items printed with designs inspired by your favorite neighborhood, Gritty-themed goods, along with many other items that show Philly pride. If you’re shopping for a non-Philly-inspired item, they have you covered there, too, with a wide selection of Turkish towels , puzzles, scented lotions, candles, and much more.

📍 2017 Fairmount Ave., 📞 215-787- 0611, 🌐 aliswagon.com, 📷 @aliswagon, 🕑 Mon.-Fri., 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

All of the items at VIX Emporium on Baltimore Avenue are made in the United States, and a large portion of the items are Philly-made. Here, find baby onesies adorned with the phrase jawn, candles decorated with images of Whitney Houston and Jonathan Van Ness, prints of the Philly skyline and local monuments, handmade soaps and lotions, dainty necklaces, and more.

📍 5009 Baltimore Ave., 📞 215-471-7700, 🌐 vixemporium.com, 📷 @vix_emporium, 🕑 Wed. noon-6 p.m., Thurs.-Fri., 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Looking for all your accessories? Find hats, jewelry, scarves and more at this Walnut Street shop. There are also candles, facial oils, sage kits and a variety of games and toys to choose from.

📍1927 Walnut St., 📞215-301-4752, 🌐 shoptselaine.com, 📷 @tselaine, 🕑Mon.-Sat. 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Sun. noon-5 p.m.

The Old City specialty store is a go-to for novelty alcohol. Enjoy brandy, white rum, vodka, bourbon and more spirits. Add bitters, mixers and bar tools to your cart and you’ve got all you need for cocktail mixing. There are guide books available to help you too.

📍116 N. Third St., 📞 215-922-2600, 🌐 artintheage.com, 📷 @artintheage, 🕑Tues.-Tburs. Noon-7 p.m. Fri.-Sat. noon-8 p.m. Sun. noon-6 p.m.

If you’re looking for footwear, head to Lapstone & Hammer. They’ve got brands from Nike to New Balance, plus limited edition sneakers.

📍1106 Chestnut St.,📞 215-592-9166, 🌐 lapstoneandhammer.com, 📷@lapstoneandhammer, 🕑Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., Sunday noon-5 p.m.

Gift stores in the Philadelphia suburbs

At this Kennett Square favorite, you’ll find a collection of curated items including jewelry, greeting cards, kitchen goods, soaps, candles, gift boxes, along with a selection of vintage items. The shop is a weekend-only operation.

📍 432 S. Walnut St., Kennett Square, 📞 484-732-8586, 🌐 workskennettsquare.com, 📷 @worKSKennettSquare, 🕑 Fri.-Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Ardmore’s pucciManuli is a treasure trove of children’s toys, books, stuffed animals, crayons and colored pencils, games, and more. The shop focuses on “the small, the special, the unique, and in most cases the handmade, by individuals and small workshops around the world.” In other words, unique, high-quality, and likely won’t be found on Amazon or your local Target.

📍 2 Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, 📞 610-649-2909, 🌐 puccimanuli.com, 📷 @puccimanuli, 🕑 Tue.-Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun., noon-4 p.m.

Trace in Ardmore describes itself as a spot for “curated art, design, and gifts.” There are fun serving trays adorned with designs of popular party snacks, classic games like chess and tic-tac-toe designed to look like a piece of art, planters and candle holders, neon lights in fun shapes, bold jewelry, and more.

📍 80 Rittenhouse Place, Ardmore, 📞 484-413-2793, 🌐 thetraceshop.com, 📷 @thetraceshop 🕑 Currently appointment only, call ahead to make an appointment