Immersion blender. Why dedicate some of your kitchen’s real estate to an immersion blender? The simple answer is convenience: You can take this tool to the food instead of the food having to come to it. An immersion blender can mix pancake batter, turn canned chickpeas into creamy hummus, and transform vegetables into soup directly in a pot, measuring cup, or jar. An immersion blender, also known as a stick blender or hand blender, is small enough to be stored in a drawer or a roomy utensil holder. It’s light enough to be managed with a single hand. They cost about $20.