Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and while you may feel empowered to procrastinate just a little longer, it could be helpful to have a few go-to recipes to throw on the stove or pop in the oven; in the inevitable case that you procrastinate just a little too long and find yourself scrambling to make a last-minute dish.
If that happens, don’t worry, you’re not alone.
That’s why we’re asking, early, for your favorite go-to meals ahead of Thanksgiving to help other procrastinators who, whether intentionally or not, wait until the last minute to find a recipe to bring to the table.
And, don’t worry, we’re not asking for just turkey recipes.International cuisines are steadily making their way onto more tables too, especially during Friendsgiving gatherings. According to a U.S survey conducted by Nielsen in 2016, 39% of the people who celebrated Friendsgiving planned to add a side dish from another culture to their table.
So, whether you’re whipping up your great grandmother’s old spatchcocked turkey recipe, preparing a homemade pizza with a Thanksgiving twist, or crafting a dish that represents your culture or family upbringing, we want to hear about it.
Fill out our Google form below to suggest your favorite last-minute recipe. We may showcase your suggestion on Instagram, online or in print!