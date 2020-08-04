View this post on Instagram

Thank you @fashionbombdaily 🖤 #Repost @fashionbombmen: Ghanaian singer #ShattaWale wore a @jeantrix “Money Talks” leather jacket ($620, modeled by @keimante ) on #Beyoncé’s #Already music video (also featuring #MajorLazer) from her new project #BlackIsKing. @shattawalenima was styled by @beonciadunn. Costume designer @zerinaakers. Thoughts on his look? 🎥IG/Reproduction #fashionstyle #style #fashion #instastyle #instafashion #fashionbombdaily #jeantrix posted by @wennymilzfort