In the band’s hard-touring early days, Mr. Abdul-Basit would often stay home in Philadelphia when the rest of the group hit the road, sitting out the band’s 1996 tour opening for the Beastie Boys. He ceased to be a permanent member of the group after their breakthrough album, Things Fall Apart, in 1999, after having joked about his frequent absences from the band on that album’s hard-hitting “Adrenaline”: “Yeah, Malik B. from the Roots, he ain’t gone / I took the wrong exit, the sign said Langhorne.”