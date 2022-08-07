Traffic is never fun, but a little Beyoncé can make it better.

That’s what NBC10′s Sheila Watko must have been thinking earlier this week when she took 15 Beyoncé song titles and squeezed them into her minute-long traffic report.

“We’ve had a ‘Formation’ of traffic cones all morning long on the westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike between Bensalem and Fort Washington. That’s still blocking two right lanes, so you might want to move over ‘To The Left, To The Left,’ “ Watko said, drawing chuckles from colleagues Keith Jones and Erin Coleman.

Needless to say, Watko’s report went viral on social media, reaching all the way to Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, who shared the video on social media.

“This Soo cool !!” Knowles-Lawson wrote on Instagram.

“If Beyoncé’s the queen, which she is, then Miss Tina’s the super queen,” Watko said on NBC10 News Today on Friday. “I’m still dying. I can’t get over it. I’m just so happy that she liked it.”

Watko, a Montgomery County native raised in Glenside, joined the station in July 2019 after spending three years working on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers. She was also once a page at CBS on The Late Show with David Letterman.

This isn’t the first time Watko laced an NBC10 traffic report with music references. Earlier attempts featured songs by Taylor Swift, Flo Rida, and Big Time Rush, but her Beyoncé report aired just days after the release of her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance, on July 29.

“You’ve got to stream Renaissance because it inspired me. You’re going to love it!” Watko said.