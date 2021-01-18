A man living at a campsite in Bucks County was arrested last week for allegedly making online threats against President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.
Kris John Kinsey, 61, of Durham Township, was arrested Friday in a wooded area off of Sunday Road, Pennsylvania state police said, and charged with making terroristic threats in connection with images, videos, and posts he allegedly put on Facebook. Those posts, police said, threatened “violence and death” to the four elected officials.
Kinsey was also charged with drug offenses and possession of a semiautomatic handgun. Kinsey, according to state police, is listed as a person who can not possess a firearm.
The warrant for Kinsey originated from an investigation in Elyria, Ohio, 150 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. It’s unclear how Kinsey wound up in Bucks County. The area where he was found is not an official campground.
According to a July article in the Lorain Morning Journal, Kinsey was arrested for assault after throwing a rock at a man’s head. According to that story, Kinsey lived in Elyria. A 2017 story in the same newspaper about a lawsuit Kinsey had filed said he lived in Philadelphia.
While there are no recent public posts on Kinsey’s Facebook page, several from the summer concern his distaste for face masks, quarantines, and COVID-19 testing.
Kinsey, according to police, was taken to the Bucks County jail, where he is being held on an unspecified bail.