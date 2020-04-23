A new poll shows Joe Biden with a sizable lead over President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania as voters cast a critical eye on the president’s handling of the coronavirus.
The survey by Fox News showed Biden leading Trump 50% to 42% in Pennsylvania, a swing state that helped seal the president’s victory in 2016. In Michigan, a similarly pivotal battleground, Fox also found Biden leading, 49-41.
Both polls were released Wednesday, the same day a Quinnipiac University poll found Biden with a narrower 46% to 42% lead in Florida, another one of the most hotly contested presidential battlegrounds.
In each state, voters had a negative view of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, while having far more positive assessments of their governors.
The results suggest that while Biden has been largely sidelined by the pandemic, Trump has damaged himself with his erratic leadership through the national crisis.
In Pennsylvania, 44% of voters approve of the way Trump has handled the coronavirus, against 51% who disapprove. Nearly two-thirds of voters (58%) said the administration was too slow to respond to the issue.
By contrast, 69% of Pennsylvanians approve of Democratic Gov. Wolf’s handling of the crisis, including half of self-identified Republicans.
Despite high-profile protests in Harrisburg this week, the poll also found widespread support for the safety precautions Wolf has imposed, with nearly two-thirds of voters more worried about health risks than the economic pain of staying in a freeze.
Some 64% of voters agreed with the statement that “we should wait to reopen the economy, even if it means the economic crisis lasts longer.” Against that 25% agreed that “we should reopen the economy, even if it means the public health crisis lasts longer.”
As with any poll, the numbers could shift as the election unfolds and as the coronavirus response continues. But at this moment they suggest that Trump’s handling of the greatest crisis of his presidency is hurting him in vital states.
The Fox poll surveyed 803 Pennsylvania voters from April 18-21, and has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.5 percentage points.