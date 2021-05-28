The Pennsylvania Parole Board has rejected Bill Cosby’s petition for release after serving his minimum prison sentence, citing his refusal to participate in court-mandated therapy for sexually violent predators.

The 83-year-old comedian was sentenced to 3-to-10 years in prison in 2018, after his conviction for the 2004 sexual assault of Andrea Constand. Housed at a state prison in in Montgomery County ever since, he could have been eligible for parole as early as Sept. 25.

But since his conviction, Cosby has maintained he has maintained his innocence, continued to fight his case on appeal, and vowed he would never express remorse for a crime he insists he did not commit.

The Parole Board — in a letter dated May 11 but which was first reported Thursday by Nicole Weisensee Egan, former Daily News reporter and author of the book “Chasing Cosby,” — cited his failure to completing the therapy program and a negative recommendation from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections as factors in denying his release.

Constand, who struck up a friendship with Cosby at Temple University and testified that he drugged and attacked her at his home in Cheltenham in 2004, responded to the news Thursday with a single-word tweet.

“DENIED,” she wrote.

Andrew Wyatt, a spokesperson for the comedian, said that the decision did not come as a surprise.

“From the moment he was sentenced and taken into custody, Mr. Cosby said he wasn’t going to take these courses because that’s a sign of remorse and he’s not remorseful for anything because he maintains his innocence,” Wyatt said. “Mr. Cosby continues to remain hopeful that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court will issue an opinion to vacate his conviction or warrant him a new trial.”

» READ MORE: As Bill Cosby’s conviction is debated before Pa.’s highest court, justices question testimony from other women

In December, Cosby’s lawyers urged the state’s justices to overturn his conviction, arguing, among other things, that testimony at his trial from five other women who accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting them before Constand had unfairly biased the jury against him.

The court has yet to issue its ruling in his appeal. Should it side with Cosby, it could either order a new trial or preserve his conviction, finding that — while improper — the testimony from his other accusers did not outweigh the other evidence pointing to his guilt.

This is a developing story and will be updated.