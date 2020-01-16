In Haverford, the township first rejected the firm’s billboard proposal in 2012. A county judge upheld that decision, and Bartkowski Investment Group appealed to Commonwealth Court, arguing that the zoning ordinance Haverford used to reject its proposal was unconstitutional. In 2014, that court agreed the proposal was inappropriate for the locations but sent the case back to Delaware County with instructions for the lower court to rule on whether the township must approve “some elements” of the original proposal.