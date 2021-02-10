My relationship with Vanity Fair started after Glitterboy. I met the creative director, Kira Pollack, I’m not sure if she was the creative director then, but I knew she was high up at Vanity Fair. We met [in 2019] at the International Center of Photography Infinity Awards. They sat me next to Kira, and she was like, “Well what do you do?” and I told her that I was a photographer and she was like, “I want to see some of your stuff. I’m going to check you out.” And that was one of the first times I brushed shoulders with Vanity Fair. They kind of knew who I was but not really in-depth.