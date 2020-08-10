For one, there’s a debate over how to even describe what happened in the 82-year-old man’s garage in West Milford, Passaic County, on July 24. He was left with 30 stitches in his face, evidence enough to call it an “attack,” say pro-hunting groups. Or was it instead an avoidable “encounter,” one that the man could have prevented by not storing food in his garage and keeping the door closed?