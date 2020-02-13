Khruangbin & Leon Bridges. For the uninitiated, Khruangbin is a Houston instrumental funk trio who arrived at their slinky sound after bingeing on funk records from Thailand. They’re hooked up with fellow retro-soul man and fellow Texan Bridges — he hails from Fort Worth — on a suave, four-song EP called Texas Sun that expands the artists’ ranges while playing to their strengths.
Valentine’s Soul Jam. When Ovation Hall opened in 2012 in the Revel casino resort, Beyoncé and Kanye West played there. Things have been a tad sleepier since. This year, the room in what is now the Ocean Resort is getting some use, mostly for country acts like Rascal Flatts (due March 6) and Alison Krauss (May 23). This weekend, the venue hosts an old-school R&B bill with Philly flavor, including the Stylistics, Enchantment, Bloodstone, and Peaches & Herb. Sunday at Ovation Hall.
Cam’ron. Fifteen years after the original, Harlem rapper Cam’ron — born Cameron Giles — followed up his career highlight Purple Haze with Purple Haze 2, an unlikely return to form that finds him ignoring current rap trends but still spinning yarns like a master storyteller. Tuesday at the TLA.
Fatoumata Diawara. Born in the Ivory Coast to Malian parents, Diawara is an actor as well as a songwriter. She’s collaborated with Malian musicians Oumou Sangaré and Amadou & Mariam, and her 2018 album Fenfo (Something To Say), on the New Jersey label Shanachie Records, is a beauty. Wednesday at World Cafe Live.
Brothers of a Feather. Among the big-deal tours headed this way this summer is the Black Crowes, the reunion of battling brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, who are playing the BB&T Pavilion in Camden on July 14. But fans of the band — whose raucous road life is chronicled in drummer Steve Gorman’s 2019 memoir Hard To Handle: The Life and Death of the Black Crowes, written with Steve Hyden — can get an early peek at the brothers when they perform in the Fillmore’s intimate upstairs room. Friday at the Foundry at the Fillmore.