Brothers of a Feather. Among the big-deal tours headed this way this summer is the Black Crowes, the reunion of battling brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, who are playing the BB&T Pavilion in Camden on July 14. But fans of the band — whose raucous road life is chronicled in drummer Steve Gorman’s 2019 memoir Hard To Handle: The Life and Death of the Black Crowes, written with Steve Hyden — can get an early peek at the brothers when they perform in the Fillmore’s intimate upstairs room. Friday at the Foundry at the Fillmore.