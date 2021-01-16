One Night in Miami, also on Amazon Prime, pulls from the same era. Directed by Regina King and written by Kemp Powers, it’s about a heated conversation in 1964 between Cooke — played here by East Oak Lane’s Leslie Odom Jr. — and NFL great Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge), civil rights leader Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), and boxer Cassius Clay (Eli Goree) on the night that Clay, soon to be known as Muhammad Ali, first became heavyweight champion.