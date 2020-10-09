Many have said that we are in a fight for the soul of our nation. While people have different issues that matter to them and help determine which candidate they support, we are in a unique period of history where the essence of our humanity, that soul, is at stake. And it is felt most markedly within the Black community, where health, economic, education, justice, safety, and all other indicators of societal strength are in peril. We do not lose sight that our communities have been neglected by politicians from the beginning of the Union, but we stand at a moment of reckoning where we must ask ourselves whether we want to make every effort to steer our future or let this moment slip away.