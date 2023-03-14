Bobby Rydell, South Philly’s forever heartthrob, left out of Oscars In Memoriam tribute

South Philadelphia’s favorite son Bobby Rydell — whose career spanned Philadelphia stages and Hollywood screens — was left out of the Oscar’s annual ‘In Memoriam’ segment on Sunday.

The tribute to deceased stars from the past year faced backlash after the televised portion left out nods to celebrities ranging from actor Tom Sizemore and Emmy-award winning comedian Leslie Jordan to actress Anne Heche, best picture nominee Charlbi Dean and Philly’s own Rydell.

“The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment. An executive committee representing every branch considers the list and makes selections for the telecast based on limited available time,” read a statement from the Academy, noting a more expansive list of In Memoriam honorees could be found online.

Rydell died at age 79 in Abington, Pa. due to complications from pneumonia in April 2022. The South Philly-bred singer grew up blocks away from fellow musical heartthrobs Frankie Avalon and Fabian, leaving a legacy of classically handsome teen idols in his wake.

Rydell found fame through Dick Clark’s American Bandstand, selling more than 25 million records over the course of a career that churned out hits like “Wildwood Days,” “Swinging School,” and his cover of “Volare.”

Though better known for being able to sell out both concert halls full of screaming girls and the Copacabana, Rydell’s contribution to film isn’t something to scoff at: Rydell starred alongside Dick Van Dyke and Janet Leigh in the 1963 film adaptation of the musical Bye, Bye Birdie, where he played Hugo Peabody, a high school boy whose girlfriend is picked to kiss a rock star on television.

The high school from the 1978 movie-musical Grease, which was inspired by Delaware County’s Radnor High, was named after Rydell, too.

Rydell spent his twilight years in Blue Bell, where he lived between touring the oldies circuit with the Golden Boys, a trio that also included Avalon and Fabian. Rydell had performed with the troupe in Lancaster, and was set to perform in Atlantic City, just before he died.

The 2400 block of 11th Street in Lower Moyamensing was renamed Bobby Rydell Boulevard in 2013, and a statue memorializing the singer is planned for Wildwood.

“As an actor, as a comedian, as an impressionist, rapport with the audience, [Rydell] is without doubt one of the most talented human beings of my entire generation,” Avalon told the Inquirer in 2016.