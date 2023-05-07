Deptford Township police officer dies from injuries sustained when he was shot in the line of duty

A Deptford Township police officer died Sunday from a gunshot wound sustained in the line of duty earlier this year, authorities said.

Officer Robert Shisler, 26, had been hospitalized at Cooper Medical Center since March 10, when he was shot while attempting to stop a pedestrian in a residential neighborhood in the Gloucester County community. The man he was chasing — whom police have identified as Mitchell Negron Jr. — was also shot during the struggle and died.

The incident remains under investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, which has released few details about what led up to the chase.

Township Police Chief Joseph Smith announced the death of Shisler — a Deptford Township native and four-year veteran of its police force — in a Facebook post on the department’s website Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

“Officer Shisler will always be remembered for his dedication and his commitment to the residents of this great community,” he said. “We are extremely grateful and thankful for his service. He will be sorely missed, but never forgotten.”

Shisler had been assigned to Platoon B of the department’s patrol division and was described by his fellow officers on Facebook as “an avid weight lifter and tireless volunteer.” His father and brother are also police officers, his grandmother Ethel Hawkins said in an April 24 post.

Hawkins described Shisler’s injuries as extensive, noting he’d had multiple surgeries and lost part of his right leg since he was shot.

“Thank you so very much for your prayers and love,” she wrote. “We appreciate each and every prayer for him and our family.”

She did not immediately respond to request for comment Sunday.

Friends and family members rallied around Shisler during his prolonged hospital stay, raising money through online fund-raisers and community charity sales of bracelets, T-shirts, and blue lights — including an event at a local gym Saturday afternoon.