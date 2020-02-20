Police are investigating after firefighters found a badly burned body in a car that had been ablaze early Thursday in Philadelphia’s Logan Section.
Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene that the body was burned beyond recognition and that person’s age and gender could not immediately be determined.
Firefighters were called about 2 a.m. to put out a fire in an older Mercedes Station wagon on the 5000 block of North Sydenham Street.
After extinguishing the blaze, they spotted a body in the passenger seat, police said.
Small said the body was in an unusual position, on its back with the head down by the floorboards and the feet pointed toward the back.
Homicide detectives are awaiting an autopsy to learn the cause of death. Arson investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.