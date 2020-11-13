An unidentified body was found discarded in a laundry bag along a street in Tacony, Philadelphia police said Friday.
Investigators did not reveal the age or gender of the corpse, saying only that the body was “brown-complected" and had a small frame. Passersby reported the bag, sitting on a curb on Edmund Street near Longshore Avenue, about 7:30 a.m., police said. Medics pronounced the person inside dead about an hour later.
Police did not release any further information, promising additional updates later Friday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.