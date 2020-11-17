A 29-year-old Ardmore bookkeeper stole more than $394,000 from a roofing business and spent it on vacations, concerts, sporting events, rent, car payments, and plastic surgery, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.
Tiarah Brokenborough, of the 100 block of Elm Avenue, was charged with multiple felony counts of theft and related offenses. She is accused of stealing from Hynes Roofing & Siding, a family business in Ardmore, where she had worked for seven years.
John and Michelle Hynes, the owners of the roofing business, contacted Lower Merion police in March after discovering a significant outstanding balance on a company American Express card that they thought had been closed 18 months earlier, the District Attorney’s Office said.
A police investigation revealed that Brokenborough, the company bookkeeper, had used the card for purchases including airline tickets. And she used other company credit cards and the company’s checking account from October 2018 through March 2020, making unauthorized purchases totaling $394,412.44, prosecutors said.
Brokenborough spent $28,803 on tickets to sporting events, including 76ers, Flyers, and Dallas Cowboys games, and a concert by the rapper Drake, authorities said. She also spent $5,865 on liposuction and buttock augmentation, they said, and she used the money for rent, car payments for a 2016 Lexus ES 350, dining, and other expenses.
She spent some of the money to travel to Puerto Rico and to Dallas, where she and a friend attended a Cowboys game and stayed in a hotel, according to the affidavit of probable cause for her arrest.
“This family-owned business was taken advantage of by someone they trusted. Sadly, it’s not completely uncommon,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said in a statement.
Court records show that Brokenborough was arraigned Friday before Magisterial District Judge Karen Eisner Zucker and then released. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 15.
Attempts to reach her Tuesday were unsuccessful and her attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.