Luis Alfredo Rivas-Clase, the only suspect still being sought in the shooting of former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz, was killed Sunday afternoon by unidentified suspects, according to news reports from the Dominican Republic.

Media reports said Rivas-Clase was fatally shot in the city of Santiago de los Caballeros, in the northern region of the Caribbean country. Rivas-Clase was driving a silver Kia K5 when he was was followed, chased, and shot by unidentified people in another vehicle, according to sources interviewed by Dominican reporters.

Members of the Dominican National Police Department and District Attorney’s Office arrived at the scene, where Rivas-Clase was found on the ground, next to the car, which also had bullet holes. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body taken to the Regional José María Cabral y Báez Hospital in Santiago, reports say. Police in the Dominican Republic confirmed his death, but did not provide details.

Coronel Antonio Calvo Pérez, spokesperson for the Dominican National Police’s Central Cibao Department, said Rivas-Clase, also known as “El Cirujano” — “the Surgeon” — was wanted in connection with various crimes committed in the Dominican Republic, including his alleged involvement in the June 2019 shooting of baseball legend Ortiz while he was sitting in a group at a bar in the Dominican capital, Santo Domingo. Rivas-Clase was also facing charges in Reading, Pa., in connection with the ordering of the shooting of a teenager in April 2018.

Ortiz, a first basement and designated hitter, was shot in the lower back and faced surgeries in the Dominican Republic and the United States to repair his injuries. Authorities have said that he was sitting next to the intended victim of the shooting, and was not himself an intended target.

According to Dominican and Reading police reports, Rivas-Clase played a similar role in the Ortiz and Reading shootings: He helped organize and plan the crimes. In Ortiz’s case, Rivas-Clase was the last of 12 suspects wanted in the 2019 shooting, all the other suspects have been arrested and placed in prison in the Dominican Republic, including the triggerman, who confessed to the shooting.