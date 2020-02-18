The Boy Scouts of America, one of the country’s oldest and most venerable youth organizations, has filed for bankruptcy protection as former Scouts continue to sue over past sexual abuse and the nonprofit’s legal fees continue to climb.
Filed early Tuesday in Delaware, the Boy Scouts’ long-rumored Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition comes as the organization faces a wave of lawsuits from scores of men who say they were abused as children in Scouting programs after several states — including Pennsylvania and New Jersey — broadened or eliminated their statute of limitations for child sex-abuse crimes.
The Scouts’ bankruptcy filing, which marks a dramatic moment in the history of the 110-year-old institution, has “two key objectives: equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting and continue carrying out its mission for years to come,” the group said in a statement.
The Boy Scouts intend to use the bankruptcy process to create a Victims Compensation Trust, the statement said.
The Scouts organization “cares deeply about all victims of abuse and sincerely apologizes to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting. We are outraged that there have been times when individuals took advantage of our programs to harm innocent children,” Roger Mosby, the Boy Scouts’ president and chief executive officer, said in the statement.
“While we know nothing can undo the tragic abuse that victims suffered, we believe the Chapter 11 process — with the proposed Trust structure — will provide equitable compensation to all victims while maintaining the BSA’s important mission,” Mosby said.
It is unclear what effect the bankruptcy declaration will have on local scouting chapters, which are “legally separate and distinct organizations” from the national Boy Scouts group. The Boy Scouts have 17 councils in Pennsylvania and six in New Jersey.
Nationwide, thousands of men and boys, including more than 1,600 represented by Abused in Scouting, a group of lawyers suing the Scouts, have come forward against the youth organization.
Last year, Abused in Scouting filed a lawsuit in Philadelphia on behalf of a 57-year-old Luzerne County man who says he was sexually abused starting around age 12 by a troop leader in the 1970s.
In January, attorneys also used New Jersey’s newly-expanded civil statute of limitations to sue former Scout leaders in chapters across the country.
The Boy Scouts’ Chapter 11 declaration is expected to halt the continuing barrage of lawsuits and establish a deadline for when former Scouts must file claims. Lawyers for some of the Scouts’ accusers have said the bankruptcy petition may also protect the organization’s assets from lawsuit payouts — a tactic also used by some Catholic dioceses embroiled in the church’s sex-abuse scandal.
Last year, it was revealed that, for nearly a century, the Scouts organization kept a list at its Texas headquarters of thousands of leaders who were suspected of preying on young boys and were kicked out of scouting. Lawyers have since said they have identified hundreds more abusers not listed in the “perversion files,” alleging the Boy Scouts have a “pedophilia epidemic within their organization.”
In attempts to mitigate mounting legal costs over sex-abuse claims in 2018, the Scouts filed lawsuits against six of its insurers, saying they improperly refused to cover some of the Boy Scouts’ liabilities. In November 2019, the Scouts raised their membership costs by more than 80%, citing an increase in liability costs.
Founded in 1910, the Boy Scouts organization says more than 130 million people have participated in its programs, which foster outdoor education, leadership, and community involvement. The group now has 2.2 million members — about half the number of involved in the program in the 1970s.
In recent years, the Scouts organization has made moves to broaden membership, opening its doors to openly gay scouts, openly gay scout leaders, and girls.
The lack of gay acceptance on the part of the Boys Scouts of America had led to a fraught relationship with the city of Philadelphia. In 2013, the Boy Scouts Cradle of Liberty Council vacated its longtime headquarters — a city-owned building in Logan Square — over a legal battle with then-Mayor Michael Nutter over allowing openly gay leaders and members into its ranks.
But the Boy Scout’s national membership has declined by more than 26% over the last decade, accelerated in 2018 after the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — the largest participant in the program in the United States — severed all ties with the Scouts so the church could form its own scouting program. The church previously made up nearly 20% of the organization’s youth membership.