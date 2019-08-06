The plaintiff in the lawsuit filed in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Monday does not want to be identified beyond his initials, S.D., his age, and his hometown area, Eisenberg said. S.D. was a member of Boy Scout Troop 100 in Plains Township, near Wilkes-Barre. Starting when he was 12 or 13 years old around 1975, he was sexually abused for about five years by an assistant scoutmaster in his troop, Eisenberg said.