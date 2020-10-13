A 5-year-old boy who was stabbed in the neck and found facedown in the bathtub of his West Philadelphia home on Monday night may have been killed by his mother, police said.
The boy’s father found the child in the tub when he returned to his apartment on the 4800 block of Pine Street about 10:10 p.m. The father found his wife, 40, in the bedroom cutting her wrist, police said.
The boy was transported by medics to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was pronounced dead at 11:03 p.m.
His mother was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was in stable condition. Police on Tuesday said she is in custody, but did not provide any further details.
Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters outside the family’s home that the mother may have mental-health issues.
Police did not release the names of the child, the mother or the father. The incident remains under investigation.
This story is developing and will be updated.