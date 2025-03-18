Watch and read Brandon Graham’s retirement speech

After spending his entire NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles — a whopping 15 seasons with 2 Super Bowl titles included — Brandon Graham, the 36-year-old defensive end, announced his retirement Tuesday.

In an emotional speech, Graham touched on the struggles he endured when critics considered him a “bust” and how Eagles staff, fellow players, his faith, and family got him through those times.

Here is his full speech, lightly edited for clarity.

“First, I just want to say thank you to everybody ... already,” Graham said, getting emotional only a few words into his speech.

“Y’all know I gave everything I had, everything I had in this, and I don’t have no regrets. That’s one thing I tell them young boys. I don’t have no regrets.

First I just want to say, 15 years ago, I walked into this city as a young man with dreams, big dreams, a little bit of nervousness and a whole lot of fire in my heart. I had no idea back then, what this journey would bring. I didn’t know how many times I would be tested. I didn’t know how much I would grow, and I surely didn’t know how deeply I would fall in love with these fans and the team in this city. Today, as I sit here, I just want to thank God cause I know he’s the main reason, you know that was the biggest thing. I love my growth, my relationship with him, and just so much that I’ve shared with my teammates, and reflecting on a career that has meant everything to me.

I am overwhelmed with gratitude. My life, my entire life, has been forever changed because of this magical place. To Mr. Lurie, Howie Roseman, Dom, and everyone in the Eagles organization, I want to thank y’all.

Thank you for believing in me, for sticking with me, for allowing me to call this place home for 15 years. The loyalty, trust, and opportunities you gave me are things I would never take for granted. You gave me the chance to become the player I always dreamed of being.

More than that, you helped shape me into the man I am today. Coach Reid, I couldn’t forget about you. You were the first to bring me here, the first to look me in my eye and tell me that I belong. The moment changed … that moment changed everything for me. I will always be grateful for that.

To every coach I’ve had, from Little League to high school to college to the NFL, I want to thank you.

Thank you for challenging me, for believing in me, and pushing me to become better. Each of you played a role in my journey, and I am stronger because of you.

To the staff at NovaCare: Great job, Howie, great job, Mr. Lurie, great job, Dom on just getting the right people in here. You guys are the heartbeat of the team, because every day, every early morning, every late night session with treatment or weight room staff.

I mean, everybody know I love to eat, so they always had great food for me. They always had encouraging words for me, just as much as I had for them. And y’all kept me going when the ground felt too heavy. I owe my longevity to you. A special thank you to Ms. Kathy, your kindness, warmth and unwavering support for every player who walks through those doors. You are truly one of a kind. Carly, you know I can’t forget about you. You made sure I always showed up where I needed to be, handled things with class, and represented the team the right way, and I want to thank you both for everything.

To my teammates, my brothers. I mean, y’all, y’all, y’all, are my brothers, cause I only have sisters, and I got three of them, and I was the oldest, so football was one thing, or sports period was where, you know, I got some, some real brothers, and we all went to war together. We fought and we fought hard.

We celebrated the highs and endured the lows, and through it all, we built something that can never be taken away. Two championships. Two of them. We made history together and while the trophies and rings are incredible. What I’ll cherish most are the moments, locker room laughs.

I mean, Lane, Lane … Fletch. I mean Fletch already know how I feel about him. Lane, know how I feel about him. Shoot, J Hurts ... all them boys know how I feel about them, man. Them on-field battles that we went through, me and Lane, and even me and Fletch, it was just chemistry like no other, man, and I’ma always remember that cause that’s what helped me in the moments where they called me a bust and I can appreciate y’all and the conversations.

JP, Trent Cole, them guys that helped me during them rough moments and them lifelong friendships that I would cherish forever.

Danny, Joe, my agent, my best friend Danny, you know you’ve been honest with me from day one, no matter the situation. That’s not always easy in this business, but it’s something I’ve always respected about you both. You kept it real when I needed to hear the truth, and you fought for me when it mattered most. I couldn’t have asked for better people in my corner. Thank you for your loyalty, guidance and always having my back.

To my parents: Mom, Dad, none of this would have been possible without you. From the very beginning, you poured everything into me. Your time, your energy, your love. Every sacrifice you made, every long night, every early morning, every moment where you put my dreams ahead of your own, I carried that with me every single day, you taught me the values of hard work, resilience, and humility. You showed me what it meant to never make excuses, to push forward even when things got tough, and to always stand tall no matter the obstacle in front of me.

Every step of the way. you believed in me when I doubted myself, when the world questioned me, when I had to fight for everything I’ve earned. I am the man I am today because of you. I hope I’ve made you proud, because everything I’ve done has been a reflection of the love and guidance you’ve given me.

To my wife, my best friend, my rock. Since high school, you’ve been on my side. You’ve been by my side. Twenty years of friendship, 11 years of marriage and a lifetime of love. You are my greatest supporter, my biggest cheerleader, my constant source of strength when the world only saw the player, you saw the man. When I was at my lowest, you lifted me up. When I questioned myself, you reminded me who I was.

The sacrifices you’ve made, the love you’ve poured into our family, and the strength you’ve shown through all the highs and lows, there aren’t enough words to express my gratitude. You held down our home so I could chase this dream. You gave me two of the greatest blessings in our children. You have loved me unconditionally, not for what I do, but for who I am, and that, more than anything, means the world to me.

I love you more than you will ever know, and I am forever grateful to walk through life with you.

To my kids, Emerson and Bryson, daddy did this for you.

Every early morning, every late night practice, every game, every time I gotta put y’all clothes on, and wake you up, Bryson … let you know that the men wake up first in our household, man, and I hope that you learning that, man, because nobody gonna go get it but you.

You got to go get it for yourself. And so, every game where I left it on the field, I wanted to show you what hard work, dedication and perseverance look like. No matter what you choose to do in life, know this: Your work ethic, your discipline, and your heart will set you apart. No one can take that from you, and I hope you always carry that lesson with you.

And finally, to Philadelphia. We didn’t start so tight, as you know, you made me work for this, and I appreciate you for that. Through the struggles, the injuries, and the moment where I had to prove myself over and over again, you never let me get comfortable.

You held me accountable. You kept that chip on my shoulder. You pushed me to be better, and when the time came, we celebrated together two times.

This city is built on hard work, resilience and unmatched passion, and you bring the same energy to every game, every moment, every season. Your loyalty, your fire, and your unwavering support mean everything to me and this organization. Philly doesn’t just support its team, it lives for them, and I see it, and I feel it, and I appreciate every single one of you.

Thank you for being the heartbeat of this city. This game has changed my life, but more importantly, this city has changed my life. It has given me a purpose far beyond football. It has shown me what it means to be a leader, to be a friend, to be a man of faith and have integrity. While my time on the field is coming to an end, my love for this team and city will never fade. Philadelphia, and everybody, from the bottom of my heart, I just want to thank y’all.

E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles. Fly, Eagles fly. My last one. BG out, baby.”