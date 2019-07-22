A South Philadelphia teen was sentenced Monday to 37 years to life in prison after being convicted in May of fatally shooting two 16-year-old boys during a confrontation at 12th and Ritner Streets in 2017.
Brandon Olivieri, now 18, had been found guilty by a jury of killing Salvatore DiNubile and Caleer Miller, both 16, a crime that attracted citywide attention and led to ongoing tensions in the neighborhood.
Common Pleas Court Judge Barbara A. McDermott imposed the sentence after a lengthy hearing at the Criminal Justice Center. Convicted of first- and third-degree murder, Olivieri did not receive the automatic life sentence typically imposed for the crimes because he committed them as a juvenile.
According to trial testimony, Olivieri had been wandering the streets of South Philadelphia with Miller and other friends when they came upon DiNubile and some of his friends at the street corner, near DiNubile’s house.
The teens attended different schools — DiNubile went to St. Joseph’s Preparatory School, Miller attended Mastery Charter School’s Thomas campus, and Olivieri went to Neumann Goretti High School — but their social circles overlapped.
Witnesses at trial said that Olivieri remained upset about a prior confrontation with DiNubile, and that when they encountered each other on the street corner Olivieri pulled a gun and fired, striking DiNubile and accidentally hitting Miller.
Olivieri was not arrested for several days, but his family home was riddled with bullets before he turned himself in. That crime has not been solved.
The case resulted in ongoing turmoil, particularly between the DiNubile and Olivieri families, who have frequently accused each other of threatening or menacing behavior. The fallout resulted in arrests, courthouse disruptions, and hosting the trial in a larger-than-normal room with additional security measures.
