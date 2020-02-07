A 21-year-old South Jersey man convicted of murder and related offenses in the fatal 2017 beating of a house sitter in Gloucester County was sentenced Friday to 54 years in prison.
Brandon Wilson had previously lived as a foster child in the Woodbury home to which he returned in September 2017, breaking in and intending to commit a burglary, prosecutors said. He fatally bludgeoned Shawneeq Carter, 26, with a metal bar from a weight bench.
Carter’s body was found by her 5-year-old son and the boy’s 5-year-old cousin in the home on Hopkins Street, where Carter was house-sitting for a friend and where the two boys had been asleep at the time of the attack.
“This was an especially cruel and heinous crime,” Gloucester County Superior Court Judge Christine Allen-Jackson said before sentencing Wilson to 50 years on a first-degree murder conviction and four years for receiving stolen property.
The judge said that not only did Wilson beat Carter throughout her body with the gym equipment, but he also stabbed her with a knife — inflicting “injuries over and above” what was needed to kill her.
Wilson, dressed in an orange shirt and pants, with his hands cuffed in front, declined to comment.
His attorney, David Snyder, said Wilson maintains his innocence and was advised not to comment because of possible appellate proceedings.
A jury in December convicted Wilson of murder, weapons charges, and related offenses after a three-week trial.
Assistant Prosecutor Bryant Flowers said in court Friday that Carter’s injuries included a laceration to her brain, indicating that Wilson “got through her skull in the beating.” She was likely alive and fighting back, said the prosecutor, who asked for a life-imprisonment sentence.
Carter’s relatives, including her father, Sean, were in the courtroom.
Sean Carter told the judge that his daughter’s son, Aidyn Heath, now 7, asks numerous questions about his mother, including whether she will recognize him in the afterlife. “I say it doesn’t matter if you’re 7 or 70,” the victim’s father said, telling the judge he tells his grandson that his mother will recognize him.
Sean Carter also said that although he was raised in Camden’s housing “projects,” he took pains to make sure his daughter was not raised there. He told reporters afterward that she grew up in Pennsauken, and had only lived in Camden about six months.
Shawneeq Carter’s body was found by authorities two days after the killing.
The victim’s father had previously told reporters that his grandson and the boy’s cousin, being children, initially “didn’t know what to do” when they saw her body the next morning and apparently waited another day before leaving the house to seek help.
Wilson had lived at the Woodbury home in 2015 for less than a year as a foster child and had been arrested there for trespassing in August 2016, prosecutors have said.
He had been released the day before the killing from the Bucks County Correctional Facility following a bench-warrant hearing related to a March 2017 arrest in Bensalem on misdemeanor charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use and drug paraphernalia, online court records show. At the time of his release on his own recognizance from the Bucks jail on Sept. 22, 2017, he was still facing trial on the drug charges, the docket shows.
Wilson will be able to apply for parole eligibility after serving 85 percent of the 50 years on his murder conviction, the judge said Friday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.