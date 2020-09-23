A Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday indicted a single former police officer for shooting into neighboring apartments, but did not move forward with charges against any officers for their role in the death of Breonna Taylor.
Former Louisville Detective Brett Hankison is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, but was not charged directly in Taylor’s death. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said during a Wednesday afternoon press conference that if convicted, Hankison “can serve up to five years for each count.”
“My office is prepared to prove these charges at trial,” Cameron said. “However, it’s important to note he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”
Two other officers involved in the shooting — Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove — were not indicted.
“I’m not surprised,” Charles Ramsey, former Philadelphia police commissioner, said on CNN following the announcement. “I always thought this was going to be a difficult case once it went beyond the one officer that was firing blindly.”
Ben Crump, the attorney for Taylor’s family, called the decision not to charge Hankison for murder was “outrageous and offensive.”
Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by officers who entered her home using a warrant connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.
Cameron said he couldn’t discuss the specifics of the case as it makes its way through the legal system. But he did say the other two officers on the scene were “justified in their use of force" because Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, fired first. Cameron also said officers knocked before entering, according to witnesses.
“The warrant was not served as a no knock warrant,” Cameron said.
Taylor’s death led to widespread protests across the country, including in Philadelphia. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced a 72-hour curfew effective Wednesday night from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Louisville Metropolitan Police Department interim Chief Robert Schroeder said Kentucky National Guard members would be in the city following the grand jury’s announcement.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.