A 34-year-old Northeast Philadelphia man has been charged with rape, burglary, and related offenses in an alleged attack inside a residence in Hatboro, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.
Brian Kelly Jr., of the 3500 block of West Crown Avenue, Morrell Park, unlawfully entered a woman’s home about 2:30 a.m. March 18 by using a ladder to gain access to a balcony, then opening an unlocked door and refusing to leave, authorities said.
The woman, with whom he had a previous relationship, repeatedly refused his advances, but Kelly forced himself on her, authorities said. She had broken off their relationship in December, but Kelly had repeatedly texted, phoned, and harassed her, the DA’s Office said.
Kelly, was interviewed at 9:40 that night at the Upper Moreland Township Police Department and admitted going into the woman’s home uninvited and touching her, authorities said.
He was arrested and arraigned Friday on charges that also included sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, and stalking. Kelly, who was unable to post the 10% required of his $500,000 bail, is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility awaiting a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for April 6.
It was not known if he had an attorney.