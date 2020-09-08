The man couldn’t remember the name of the officer, so. the cops helped him, suggesting who it might’ve been, based on a description provided. Then, sources familiar with the investigation say, they gave the man the officer’s personal cell phone number, and watched him leave harassing voicemails and text messages. When the officer, off-duty and at home, finally picked up, the caller threatened his life, and knew the name of the street he lived on with his wife.