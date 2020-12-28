Bucks County investigators were seeking clues on Monday in the discovery of a Bristol Township man found shot behind the wheel of a car on Christmas Eve, the district attorney’s office said Monday.
Township police officers found Shaquille Love, 21, unresponsive inside a Chrysler 200 stopped on Edgely Road near Marion Avenue, investigators said. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene, and the county coroner later determined he had been shot once.
Investigators believe Love was shot through the driver’s side window as the car was stopped, sometime about 7 p.m. There was no indication of a motive, and as of Monday no suspects had been arrested.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol Township Police at 267-812-3041 or Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6333.