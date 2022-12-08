Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was sentenced to prison in Russia, has been released in a prisoner swap, President Joe Biden announced. The news prompted celebration and criticism on social media Thursday morning.

Members of the basketball community, celebrities, politicians took to Twitter, Instagram and other channels to express their relief and happiness Griner would be home in time for the holidays.

Still, they noted, her nine-year prison sentence — in one of the harshest types of Russian penal colonies for women — was considered unjust for marijuana cartridge drug charges. The incident has prompted larger discussions over the last 10 months of her sentence about equity, prison reform, U.S. prisoners across the globe and the treatment of WNBA players versus their higher-paid, NBA counterparts.

Here’s what people had to say: