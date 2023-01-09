The Broad Street Run moves to April, plus other changes to the 10-mile race
Runners will cross the finish line in Lot K of Lincoln Financial Field on April 30 this year.
The Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run is switching things up this year.
Dubbed the largest 10-mile race in the United States, the 42-year-old tradition has moved race day up to avoid conflicting with a Phillies home game and has a new finish line. Participants will still run straight down Broad Street to pass several Philly landmarks and loop around City Hall.
The race draws thousands of runners each year — from serious competitors to families jogging in costumes — who are timed using the technology deployed in E-ZPasses. Registration for the lottery to secure a bib opens on Feb. 1 and closes on Feb. 15, with over $27,000 of prize money up for grabs at the end of the race.
Before you sign up, here’s a breakdown of the changes coming to the Broad Street Run:
Race date: The race will take place on April 30, 2023 instead of the first weekend in May to avoid conflicting with a Phillies-Red Sox game scheduled for May 7 at Citizens Bank Park.
Lottery system: After decreasing the pool of bibs in line with COVID-19 protocols, the race is back to operating at a full occupancy of 40,000 runners.
End of COVID-19 protocols: Runners no longer need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or wear a mask at the start and finish line this year. Spectators are allowed to cheer on runners along the route or at the finish line and there will not be a virtual race option.
Race festivities: The prerace Health and Fitness Expo is back this year, along with family activities, a Sunday morning mass runners, and an after-party within walking distance of the finish line.
Finish line: The Broad Street Run will conclude in Lot K of Lincoln Financial Field this year.