The Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run is switching things up this year.

Dubbed the largest 10-mile race in the United States, the 42-year-old tradition has moved race day up to avoid conflicting with a Phillies home game and has a new finish line. Participants will still run straight down Broad Street to pass several Philly landmarks and loop around City Hall.

The race draws thousands of runners each year — from serious competitors to families jogging in costumes — who are timed using the technology deployed in E-ZPasses. Registration for the lottery to secure a bib opens on Feb. 1 and closes on Feb. 15, with over $27,000 of prize money up for grabs at the end of the race.

Before you sign up, here’s a breakdown of the changes coming to the Broad Street Run: