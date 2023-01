The Broad Street Run, Philadelphia's annual 10-mile race, will take place on the last weekend in April in 2023. Read more

The Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run is switching things up this year.

Dubbed the largest 10-mile race in the United States, the 42-year-old tradition has moved race day up to avoid conflicting with a Phillies home game and has a new finish line. Participants will still run straight down Broad Street to pass several Philly landmarks and loop around City Hall.

The race draws thousands of runners each year — from serious competitors to families jogging in costumes — who are timed using the technology deployed in E-ZPasses. Registration for the lottery to secure a bib opens on Feb. 1 and closes on Feb. 15, with over $27,000 of prize money up for grabs at the end of the race.

Before you sign up, here’s a breakdown of the changes coming to the Broad Street Run: