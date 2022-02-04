Runners, get out the lucky rabbit’s foot! Lottery registration for May’s Blue Cross Broad Street Run is right around the corner.

Organizers released details and race day information Friday morning, weeks after announcing plans to bring back the crowd favorite race to its usual first Sunday in May time slot.

Snagging a spot

Introduced in 2013, the lottery system is a way to ensure all runners have a fair chance of snagging a bib for the popular 10-mile race.

For the 42nd Broad Street Run, runners with guaranteed entry will be able to register 12:01 a.m. on Monday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13. Runners who deferred their participation in 2020 or 2021 will fall under this category and can expect an email with registration instructions.

All other hopefuls can try their hand at the lottery starting Feb. 14 at 12:01 a.m.; they’ll have until Feb. 28 at 11:59 p.m. to sign up.

Organizers will notify lottery applicants if they’ve snagged a spot in early March.

“This is another sign that Philadelphia is returning to normal, and I thank everyone who has been vaccinated and following public health guidance for helping us get here,” said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

Vaccination requirement

Speaking of vaccines, negative COVID-19 tests won’t be accepted as a substitute for full inoculation.

Organizers are taking fully vaccinated to mean one shot of Johnson and Johnson or two doses of Pfizer or Moderna. The race is not requiring boosters, though organizers are encouraging people to follow CDC guidelines and get every dose of vaccine they’re eligible for.

Runners will have to upload their vaccine cards as they register.

Masking

All volunteers will be required to mask along the race and runners will have to wear a face covering at the start and finish lines.

Spectators

For now, there are no Cheer Zones planned and no spectators will be allowed at the finish line. There won’t be post-race activities and no designated areas to meet with family will be available. Kids’ events on race day are another casualty of the pandemic.

Instead, people are advised to watch the race on NBC10.

What if… there’s another coronavirus surge?

Hard not to think of the worst case scenario having just emerged from a winter surge. After all, the 2020 Broad Street Run went virtual and the 2021 race was a hybrid race moved to the fall.

As far as May is concerned, organizers say they’re following health mandates. Should the pandemic merit canceling the in-person race, the run would switch to a virtual option. No refunds.