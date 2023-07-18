Tickets for Bruce Springsteen at Citizens Bank Park are available for under $100

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are landing in Philly next month at a surprisingly modest price tag.

The Boss is set to perform at Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 16 and Aug 18 for the second leg of his North American tour, and tickets can be found for under $100.

Currently, tickets for his Aug. 16 show are selling for as low as $76 on secondary sites like StubHub, a massive turn for an artist whose arena tour tickets were selling for upwards of $5,000 due to Ticketmaster’s controversial “dynamic pricing” system.

According to NJ.com, which first reported the low-cost tickets, it’s possible the move from arenas to stadiums has resulted in more available seats and fewer barriers of entry for fans of the legendary rock frontman. Tickets can be found on secondary sites such as StubHub, Ticketmaster Verified Resale, TicketNetwork, TicketCity and MegaSeats.

Ticketmaster still has a large number of tickets available for both shows. The tickets, which start at $101, also appear to be “resale tickets”.

The second leg of Springsteen’s tour will begin at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on Aug. 9, and wrap up at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Dec. 12. For a full list of tour dates, go to stubhub.com.