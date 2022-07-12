Philadelphia Springsteen fans finally have a date.

Back in May, it was announced that Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band would return to the road for the first time since 2017. Show dates for stadiums in European stadium beginning in May 2023 were revealed. But there were no specifics about a U.S. tour, only that it would be in arena and begin in February.

Now it can be told: The U.S. tour will begin on Feb. 1 in Tampa and continue through April 14 when it comes to a close in Newark.

The Philadelphia show is on March 16 at the Wells Fargo Center. The Boss and band then head to State College on March 18.

There are also shows within driving distance in Baltimore, Brooklyn, Manhattan and Washington, D.C. As always, there will be no opening act.

Tickets for the Philadelphia show go on sale Tuesday July 26 at 10 a.m. For most dates, fans need to register though Verified Ticketmaster, but those rules do not apply to the Philadelphia show, which goes on sale via Ticketmaster.com. For other dates, fans need to register for the platform between now and July 17. Registration is at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/springsteen.

After the two month arena show run and the European stadium shows, the E Streeters will return for a second U.S. leg of show in the fall of 2023.

Those dates, which have not yet been announced, will presumably take place in stadiums like Citizens Bank Park, where Springsteen played when he last performed in Philadelphia in September 2016. The first of those show , on Sept. 7, is the longest show the Boss and band have ever played in North America, clocking in at 4 hours 4 minutes.

In the years since, Springsteen published his Born to Run memoir and performed the theater piece that grew out of it, Springsteen on Broadway. Last month, he showed up on stage to sing with both Coldplay and Paul McCartney at Met Life Stadium in north Jersey and also followed McCartney to England, where he joined him at the Glastonbury Festival.

More information can be found at brucespringsteen.net.