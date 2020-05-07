Pennsylvania State Police continued to search Thursday for a missing 13-year-old Bucks County boy who drove away from his Milford Township home early Sunday. The van was last spotted in Virginia.
Meanwhile, in a similar but unrelated situation in Utah on Monday, a Highway Patrol trooper stopped an SUV and realized the driver was a 5-year-old boy.
In the Pennsylvania case, Kadin Kent Willauer drove away from his home in his parents’ 2016 white Chrysler Town & Country minivan about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Shortly after, the teen was seen on surveillance video filling up the van at a gas station in Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County, state police said.
The minivan had Pennsylvania license plate number ZGW4969, later discovered to have been taken from a vehicle parked at a shopping center in Richland Township, Bucks County, State Police Trooper Christopher Cleveland said Thursday.
The Town & Country was last reported seen about 9:30 a.m. Sunday traveling south on I-95 in Virginia, police said.
Cleveland said there was no new information Thursday on the boy’s whereabouts or why he may have been heading south. (The minivan’s original Pennsylvania license number was JZV0413.)
Kadin’s grandfather, Kent Willauer, 72, of Milford Township, said Thursday that he hopes anyone with information about his grandson will call police.
Police described Kadin as 5-foot-9, 130 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and white Hollister hoodie, a black baseball hat, and blue hiking boots. Tipsters should contact the Pennsylvania State Police Dublin barracks at 215-249-9191.
In the Utah case, a Highway Patrol trooper stopped an SUV on Interstate 15 in the Ogden metropolitan area about 11:45 a.m. Monday after thinking the driver was impaired. After the trooper turned on his siren, the driver pulled over onto the left shoulder.
The trooper thought it was strange that he could not see the driver’s head from the rear window as he walked to the SUV, the Utah Department of Public Safety said in a news release.
He could be heard asking in a video posted on YouTube: “How old are you?”
The boy’s answer could be heard repeated in the trooper’s surprised voice: “You’re 5 years old. Wow!”
The Utah Highway Patrol tweeted that the boy said he left his home after arguing with his mother because she refused to buy him a Lamborghini sports car.
“He decided he’d take the car and go to California to buy one himself,” the Highway Patrol said in the tweet. “He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet.”
Highway Patrol troopers were able to locate the boy’s parents and get him and their SUV safely home, authorities said.