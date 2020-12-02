Four people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Bucks County, police said.
The Falls Township Police Department reported that it was investigating a shooting at the Commons at Fallsington on Makefield Road. The department said there was no ongoing threat to public safety.
Around 9:30 p.m., police responded to the apartment complex and found shell casings but no victims. Police then found out that three victims had been taken by private vehicle to Jefferson Bucks Hospital.
They were expected to be transferred to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in Philadelphia. A fourth victim reportedly was taken to Lower Bucks Hospital.