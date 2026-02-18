Bucks Commissioners vote to oppose ICE facilities, say feds looked at two local sites

The contentious national discussion over the rapid expansion of ICE came to the doorstep of the Philadelphia region on Wednesday, as the Bucks County commissioners voted to oppose having any processing or detention facilities in the county.

Commissioners said they learned that the federal government had recently approached warehouse-owners in two communities, Bensalem and Middletown Township, about possible conversions. Neither owner is going forward, they said.

The commissioners voted 3-0 ― including the board’s lone Republican ― to approve a resolution that said such a center would be harmful for county residents and the people who would be confined there.

ICE officials did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The commissioners voted the day after U.S. Rep Brian Fitzpatrick said he would oppose such a facility ― and that he had received federal assurances none was planned in his district, which covers Bucks County and parts of eastern Montgomery County.

Fitzpatrick, a Republican who is seeking re-election in the purple district, faces a likely November challenge from from Democratic Bucks County Commissioner Bob Harvie, who also opposes ICE sites.

In Doylestown Wednesday, Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo, a Republican who serves with two Democrats, said he heard about the federal interest in two local sites, and strongly disapproved.

“Bucks County is not a county that needs or wants a detention facility,” he said.

Board Vice Chair Harvie said Bucks County “is no place for these kinds of facilities,” and cautioned, “We have been down this road before, with Japanese Americans. And with Italian Americans.”

During World War II the U.S. government forcibly incarcerated thousands of people of Japanese descent, holding them in concentration camps mostly in the western part of the country. About two-thirds of those confined were American citizens.

Some Italian-Americans endured the same treatment.

A resolution conveys the opinion and wishes of the board, but holds no force of law.

The Bucks resolution said the county opposes “the use of warehouses or similar industrial facilities not intended for human occupancy as facilities to hold, jail, detain, house or otherwise store human beings.”

In addition to humanitarian concerns, “such facilities, being hastily erected in areas and structures not intended for human occupation, would place unanticipated demands upon water and sewer systems, creating hazards to public health, as well as heaping new strain upon public safety services.”

The vote came as the growth of ICE leasing and purchases has become contentious in Pennsylvania and across the United States.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement expects to spend $38.3 billion to acquire warehouses around the country and retrofit them into immigrant detention centers to hold tens of thousands of people, according to the Washington Post. The newspaper analyzed agency documents that were provided to New Hampshire’s governor and published on the state’s website.

ICE intends to buy and convert 16 buildings to serve as regional processing centers, each holding 1,000 to 1,500 immigrant detainees. Another eight detention centers would hold 7,000 to 10,000 detainees and serve as primary sites for deportations.

Two sites have been purchased in Pennsylvania ― one in Upper Bern Township, in northern Berks County, and another in Tremont Township, in Schuylkill County, where the purchase has drawn the ire of concerned residents.

Last week Gov. Josh Shapiro formally asked Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in a letter to reconsider the conversion of the Berks and Schuylkill sites, citing “real harms” to the communities.

He questioned the legality of the facilities and hinted at a possible lawsuit, saying if DHS goes forward, his administration will “aggressively pursue every option to prevent these facilities from opening.”

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin confirmed the plans for the Pennsylvania sites, saying they would undergo community-impact studies and a rigorous due-diligence process, and that they would bring 11,000 jobs to the two Pennsylvania communities.

The two sites would hold a combined 9,000 people.

On Tuesday, Fitzpatrick’s office said it had received assurances from DHS and ICE that they have no plans or intention to open a detention facility within the First Congressional District.

“After hearing from concerned residents, our office immediately contacted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and we have received assurances that no such facility is planned,” Fitzpatrick said.