Officials in Bucks County are investigating the death of an inmate at the county’s jail, a spokesperson said Friday.
A guard at the jail found the man, 46, unresponsive in his cell at the Bucks County Correctional Facility on Wednesday afternoon. Medics were unable to revive him, and he was declared dead at the scene.
The man — whose name was not released Friday — was incarcerated at the jail earlier this month as he awaited trial on burglary and related offenses, a spokesperson said.
The official cause and manner of his death remained under investigation by the county coroner Friday night.