A 13-year-old Bucks County boy who drove away from home May 3 in his family’s minivan is back home after he was found safe near Baton Rouge, La., the Pennsylvania State Police said Monday.

Kadin Kent Willauer was found about 3 p.m. Friday, Trooper Christopher Cleveland said, declining to provide details.

Willauer left his Milford Township home in his parents’ Chrysler Town & Country van about 3:30 a.m. The van, which had a stolen license plate when seen on surveillance video at a Lehigh County gas station, was spotted about 9:30 that morning traveling south on I-95 in Virginia.