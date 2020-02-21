An investigation is underway after police shot a man to end a reported standoff at a townhouse complex in Doylestown.
The man’s condition is not known and police have released no detailed information since the situation was declared under control at 10:30 p.m. Thursday
Authorities had issued a shelter-in-place advisory about 9 p.m for residents in the area of Shady Retreat and Limekiln Roads.
According to broadcast news reports, police were engaged with a standoff with a man with a gun barricaded in a townhouse on Carriage Drive in the Olde Colonial Greene development.
Gunfire rang out and TV news helicopters showed a person being placed in an ambulance.
The news reports said officials later confirmed there was a police-involved shooting but said nothing more.
Authorities lifted the shelter-in-place at 10:30 p.m.
Investigators remained at the scene until about 5:30 a.m. Friday.