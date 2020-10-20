My office remains committed to perpetuating this essential dialogue on race and policing. We’ve organized a day-long racial equity training for our staff facilitated by the Peace Center. The dialogue sparked that day continues with mandatory follow-up racial literacy trainings. In addition, the Bucks County Commissioners have followed our lead and mandated that all 2,400 County employees view A.J.'s film and participate in follow-up discussions. I am heartened that we continue to get requests from throughout the county for more viewings of the film. Almost every police chief in our county has required their officers to watch this important movie. Although I was the first DA in the country to purchase the rights to A.J. Ali’s film, other DAs have since done so as well.