A 54-year-old woman was killed and her husband and adult son were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after a possible carbon-monoxide poisoning at a home in Bucks County, authorities said.

Shortly after 4 p.m., police were called to the 2000 block of Old Bethlehem Pike in Sellersville for a report about a strong odor of gas. Responding officers and a family member removed three people from inside the home.

Susan Hess was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 54-year-old husband and 31-year-old son were transported to St. Luke’s University Hospital-Bethlehem for medical treatment. No further information was available about their conditions.

“It appears that the incident was accidental and result of a possible faulty appliance in the home,” the Pennridge Regional Police Department said in a statement.

UGI workers conducted a survey of the surrounding area and found no gas leaks, said Joseph Swope, spokesperson for the utility.

Swope said it was possible that the people in the home fell victim to carbon-monoxide poisoning.

Carbon monoxide is odorless and can build up to lethal levels inside homes, especially during colder months.