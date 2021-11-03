Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub cemented his control on the office he’s steered since 2017, winning a tight race against his Democratic challenger.

Weintraub, speaking at county Republican headquarters late Tuesday, thanked his wife, his family, and all of his colleagues for their support.

”I’ve had the benefit of serving everybody the past four years, and I’m really excited to do it for four more,” Weintraub said.

His challenger, Antonetta Stancu, held a private election-night event. She was not immediately available for comment.

Weintraub’s partner on the ballot, Fred Harran, clinched his bid for county sheriff, beating Democrat Mark Lomax by an even closer margin than Weintraub’s victory over Stancu.

The two Republicans’ victories represented a major shift in Bucks County politics, as the GOP clawed back row offices — sheriff, prothonotary, controller and recorder of deeds — lost to Democrats four years ago.

And Weintraub kept a firm hold as the sole remaining Republican top prosecutor in Southeastern Pennsylvania.

Historically a deeply red suburb, Bucks County has shifted significantly in the last four years, with Democrats edging ahead in registration by about 13,000 voters. But that trend was far from a guarantee to continue: President Joe Biden won Bucks by just 4 percentage points last year, but the county-based U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R., Pa.) was reelected by 13 points in the same election, despite an aggressive push by Democrats to flip his seat.

At the polls, voters got a slow start to the day, trickling in against the chill of an early fall morning.

Some made it clear that they wanted Weintraub, the only remaining Republican row officer in Southeastern Pennsylvania, to remain in his position.

“I want to make sure we keep Matt Weintraub as DA,” said Jules Ferraro, a 71-year-old Newtown police officer. “There’s a guy that I can trust …. He’s a staunch supporter of police.”

Ferraro, who said he spent most of his career on the Philadelphia police force, said he could be confident Weintraub would prosecute criminals under the law.

Gia Rafaelli, 51, a registered Democrat from Doylestown, said Tuesday that Weintraub has done a “terrific job for the county” after casting a vote for him at Doyle Elementary.

Not everyone was swayed. Some Democrats voted along party lines, mostly as a referendum against the Republicans’ national politics.

“I can’t trust any Republican in office,” said Joseph Fox, a Warminster Democrat. “I’d like to say ‘vote for the best person for the job,’ but after the last four years, I worry about Trump-ism taking over otherwise morally decent people.”

Weintraub, 52, ran on the successes of his first term, one marked by high-profile prosecutions that gained national attention, such as that of Cosmo DiNardo, sentenced to life in prison for killing four young men on a farm in Solebury Township in 2017.

On the campaign trail, Weintraub promised more of the same, and also touted his office’s creation of progressive and diversionary programs for low-level offenders and those with mental illness.

“If you meet me, if you know me, if you’ve ever heard me speak or, or seen me on or off the job, this is me,” he told The Inquirer last month. “I don’t know why it is so ingrained in me, but I take this mission to heart.”

His opponent worked for eight years as an assistant district attorney under him, and for a decade before that as a federal and local prosecutor in New York and Texas. Stancu, 43, criticized Weintraub’s record, saying he was too late to adopt a modern approach to prosecutions, and called for greater access to alternative programs for addicted or mentally ill defendants.

“We’ve spent millions of dollars in the last four or five years trying to attack the opioid epidemic, and we’re failing,” she told The Inquirer. “Mental health and drug dependency go hand-in-hand often, and without treating the underlying issues, we’ll never get a handle on our overdose rates.”

She pledged to make the office more transparent, and with her ballot partner, sheriff candidate Lomax, pushed the idea of “funding the police,” a deliberate counterpoint to the Republican idiom that Democrats are against law and order.

Lomax, a Warrington Township supervisor and retired Pennsylvania State Police major, squared off against Harran, Bensalem Township’s director of public safety.

Harran wielded his 33 years of experience in the township’s police department as the main draw of his sheriff’s campaign, and stressed his early endorsement by the county’s branch of the Fraternal Order of Police.

“I am proud of the work we have done in Bensalem — not just keeping our neighbors safe, but also providing important services to our community that help improve our quality of life.” Harran said in a statement, pledging to “think outside the box” and form partnerships to improve “intelligence-led policing.”

Staff writer Justine McDaniel contributed to this article.