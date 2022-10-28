Residents displaced by a building collapse were given one day’s notice to vacate temporary housing by the company that managed their Logan apartment building. The city has since stepped to cover a few more days of hotel stays for residents who still don’t have housing.

Around 20 families that lived in the Lindley Towers apartment building were staying in three hotels in Bensalem after they were displaced by the partial building collapse last month said Osarugue Grace Osa-Edoh, an attorney for the tenants through Community Legal Services, a nonprofit legal aid agency.

Displaced residents staying at the hotels were waiting for units to be provided by SBG Management, the company that manages the building and other properties in Philadelphia, but were told Thursday they’d have to check out of their hotel rooms by 11 a.m. Friday. Many of the families still lacked alternate housing.

The city said Friday morning it would be paying for the families to stay in the hotels until Wednesday, November 2. Community Legal Services also filed an emergency motion Friday to have a judge compel SBG to continue to house tenants in the hotels. The motion was granted and a hearing is scheduled for November 1.

SBG Management declined to comment Friday morning, calling the situation a “matter of public record.”

“We are highly disappointed by the last-minute communication to tenants who have already endured weeks of housing instability due to the partial collapse of 1220 Lindley Ave. The collapse was a direct result of the owners’ disinvestment in their property which caused the property to be unsafe for human habitation,” City Solicitor Diana Cortes said in the statement. “Nevertheless, the court order obtained by the City’s Law Department will allow the City to continue to affirm the housing rights of these tenants while holding the owners accountable for their role in creating this housing and public safety crisis.

On Sept. 14, an upper portion of the seven-story building collapsed, forcing the evacuation of about 100 residents. No injuries were reported, but residents have not been able to move back in since. Some residents at the time complained about poor conditions inside the building.

Tenants were told they are eligible for moving assistance payments of $3,500 for a two-bedroom and $2,900 for a one-bedroom, said Osa-Edoh. If residents found new housing, they could request their check and move to their new home, she said.

Residents could also choose to stay in the hotels or temporary shelter until being transferred to another unit managed by SBG, she said. But a few days ago, SBG said there were no units available for tenants and then notified residents they would have to leave their hotels regardless.

Late last month, the city sued the owner of the apartment building, saying the property was an “ongoing danger” and demanding repairs to the building and nearly $1.5 million for fines and other costs.

Community Legal Services also filed a lawsuit against the owner, demanding emergency relief and claiming that the building had long been infested with mice and roaches and that resident had lived in poor conditions, including dealing with leaks, broken appliances and mold.